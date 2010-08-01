Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffman's Rocket Exhaust for 750 SX/SXi/Pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Topeka, Kansas Posts 50 Coffman's Rocket Exhaust for 750 SX/SXi/Pro Up for sale is a very lightly used Coffmans Rocket Exhaust for a Kawasaki Standup Jetski - model 750SX/SXi/SXi Pro/X2 750 swap. I bought it from a guy that had it in his garage stored away for a project, and he bought it from the original owner that still had it in the packaging from 2006. I used it for maybe a half a day of riding on my SXi Pro standup. It is in mint condition and includes the expansion chamber, manifolds, gaskets, bolts, etc. Asking $650 - make me an offer.



