Coffman's Rocket Exhaust for 750 SX/SXi/Pro
Up for sale is a very lightly used Coffmans Rocket Exhaust for a Kawasaki Standup Jetski - model 750SX/SXi/SXi Pro/X2 750 swap. I bought it from a guy that had it in his garage stored away for a project, and he bought it from the original owner that still had it in the packaging from 2006. I used it for maybe a half a day of riding on my SXi Pro standup. It is in mint condition and includes the expansion chamber, manifolds, gaskets, bolts, etc. Asking $650 - make me an offer.
