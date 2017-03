Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: identify this impeller #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location troy mo Age 32 Posts 3 identify this impeller This impellor came in a box of parts that came with a stx 900 dose not look like any prop I can find any one have any ideas Attached Images WP_20170330_001.jpg (1.97 MB, 11 views)

WP_20170330_001.jpg (1.97 MB, 11 views) WP_20170330_002.jpg (2.32 MB, 9 views)

WP_20170330_002.jpg (2.32 MB, 9 views) WP_20170330_003.jpg (2.01 MB, 9 views)

WP_20170330_003.jpg (2.01 MB, 9 views) WP_20170330_004.jpg (2.18 MB, 9 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 55 Posts 2,928 Re: identify this impeller That was made by Accel.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

86 X2 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location troy mo Age 32 Posts 3 Re: identify this impeller Any good? Performance or just a stock replacement? I wonder if it is for a kawasaki or some other brand. Is their an easy way to tell besides trying to actually put it on #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location troy mo Age 32 Posts 3 Re: identify this impeller I think I might have answered some of my own questions it is a 10/18 pitch and I believe it is for a Yamaha because yamaha is the only thing I can find an example of this in and their is a yl stamped on the prop next to the 10/18 stamp. Now I am just curious if it is worth putting on my buddy's VXR or just a wall hanger Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules