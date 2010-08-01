I put a deposit down on a new SXR back in September. Ridenow Powersports calls me the other day and tells me my ski is here and I can come pick it up. I told them that until we discussed pricing, etc. I was not going to do anything. I asked the Sales Manager to send me the quote. Based on this new model, not much chance of getting a discount off MSRP- $9,999 but then comes all of the fees and let me tell you they are ridiculous.
I contact another dealer in Arizona. MSRP is the same but their fees are $1,500 less. It blew my mind. In the end, Ridenow wanted $13,285 out the door, including tax. The dealer in Arizona, excluding tax, $10,800. Then pay Nevada sales tax it comes to $11,680. $1,605 difference. When I asked Ridenow about cutting the fees, they basically told me to come get my deposit. They didn't even care about what I was trying to tell them. I tried buying local, but again, it will not happen. I am buying in Arizona. Ridenow is in business to make money. They truly don't care about the customer.
Good luck if anyone wants to buy from them.