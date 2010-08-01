Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Ridenow Powersports #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2010 Location Las Vegas, NV. Age 56 Posts 1,202 Ridenow Powersports I put a deposit down on a new SXR back in September. Ridenow Powersports calls me the other day and tells me my ski is here and I can come pick it up. I told them that until we discussed pricing, etc. I was not going to do anything. I asked the Sales Manager to send me the quote. Based on this new model, not much chance of getting a discount off MSRP- $9,999 but then comes all of the fees and let me tell you they are ridiculous.



I contact another dealer in Arizona. MSRP is the same but their fees are $1,500 less. It blew my mind. In the end, Ridenow wanted $13,285 out the door, including tax. The dealer in Arizona, excluding tax, $10,800. Then pay Nevada sales tax it comes to $11,680. $1,605 difference. When I asked Ridenow about cutting the fees, they basically told me to come get my deposit. They didn't even care about what I was trying to tell them. I tried buying local, but again, it will not happen. I am buying in Arizona. Ridenow is in business to make money. They truly don't care about the customer.



Good luck if anyone wants to buy from them. 2013 Yamaha Super Jet-Kommander Industries Limited

is that the one on rancho? I was in there a couple days ago getting plugs and asked how many are they getting? he said three and they're sold, just like that, like he couldn't care less. yeah, no deals to be had here. momar told me he can supposedly get them for 9500.00 but for that price you might have to drive up to japan. todd clark bought one and I think he paid between 12-13 with a trailer, I think. yeah, if you want one you better grab one quick. I think they're all going to sell out by summer. it's a bad@ss boat, no joke.

