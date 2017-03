Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: riva Superjet air filter #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Ny Posts 58 riva Superjet air filter HI guys,

is it worth it to buy a riva air filter for my superjet? what is the gain?

Nope. Take your stock filter apart and remove a couple of the screens.

