2016 FX (Non-Cruser) SVHO ECU
Hello All,
I'm reaching out to all the late model FX SVHO experts. Quick question, does the 2016 FX (Non-Cruser) SVHO ECU have the 70 MPH software installed? I'm planing on upgrading to the Can Doo GPS speed system and I need to know about this speed limiting software.
Thanks
