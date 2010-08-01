pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:22 AM #1
    Omega5677
    Omega5677 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Odenville, Alabama
    Age
    39
    Posts
    11

    At what point are they unsaveable?

    At what point would u consider a motor too damaged to save?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:18 AM #2
    TDS
    TDS is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    373

    Re: At what point are they unsaveable?

    Shattered cases does it for me. Some can be repaired but anything more then a hole in the bottom i am looking for a replacement

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
    Last edited by TDS; Today at 08:20 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. don37725

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 