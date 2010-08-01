Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: At what point are they unsaveable? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Odenville, Alabama Age 39 Posts 11 At what point are they unsaveable? At what point would u consider a motor too damaged to save? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 373 Re: At what point are they unsaveable? Shattered cases does it for me. Some can be repaired but anything more then a hole in the bottom i am looking for a replacement



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk Last edited by TDS; Today at 08:20 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) don37725 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules