Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Zamco JetLark - 650 Yamaha Conversion #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location Lockport, IL Age 26 Posts 341 Zamco JetLark - 650 Yamaha Conversion So I picked up this old school JetLark mini boat from a guy in my community for a $1 and a case of beer.

I've never seen one of these before and didn't know much about them.

The original owner didn't even know what it was called until I did a little research on it.







The boat had an original 440 Kawasaki engine in it, and a Berkley Pump. The outside of the boat was in rough shape, but it did come complete with seats which the owner upholstered himself. The 440 engine actually fired up, but immediately began to run away. After a complete tear down, I realized the crank seals where bad and would need to be replaced. With my little experience with Kawi engines, I figured why not drop in a Yamaha 650 out of my old Superjet. I used a RHAAS conversion coupler on the JetLark shaft, unfortunately I stripped the original coupler and needed to get it rethreaded at a machine shop.







The the 650 Yamaha bolted up to the aluminum engine plate after I drilled some holes to match up with the engine case bolts.

I used a spare gas tank from a old waverunner since the old one cracked.







Now the tough part was trying to find a way to mod the exhaust. Unfortunately the Yamaha "Bread box"

was too long, the seats would not be able to fold all the way back. I was in the market for a Coffman manifold/ Factory Manifold,

but finding one of those used at a budget price has been difficult. I decided to take matters in my own hands and cut the stock manifold in half,

grind down the pipe and connect a stock 650sx pipe via a rubber coupler.



photo hosting



image hosting gif



As for the ignition switch, I used a 2 Momentary Key Switch I found off Amazon, spliced the 4 wires so when you turn to the right,

it would turn the engine on, and to the left, it would kill the engine. I works great. Not bad for $15.







I also installed a boat toggle panel for my bilge pump and navigation lights and in the future a stereo system (fingers crossed!)

And I made a wooden hatch with a piano hinge that I plan on turfing soon.









The boat idled great when I tested it, however it bogged when I hit full throttle.

The SBN mikuni carb settings were 120 pilot and 115 main jet for the stock Superjet.

rejetted the main jet to a 135 after reading on here that that is standard if using a 650 and a cheater pipe.

However, I'm waiting on better weather to do another test run and see if I can tune it. Any carb advice would be great!





img



i

1993 701 SuperJet - PATRIOT SKI

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...t=p-40+patriot

1986 JS550 - Yamasaki 650 Conversion

1990 Kawi 550sx - POS "Ol' Reliable." Headaches gone! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules