Improve Your NBA 2K18 Skills By Using These Techniques! All kinds of people love the game of NBA 2K Coins. It's not simple to be the most talented player, though. You can be born with talent, but the game can be enjoyed by everyone. The following article will give you some great NBA 2K18 tips.



Many people forget that defense is as important as offense during practice. Defense can make or break a NBA 2K18 game. Offense may score points but defense keeps the other team from scoring points that your team will have to match.



Make sure to dribble properly. Finger tips, not palms, are the key to successful dribbling. This gives you the best ball control. When dribbling the NBA 2K18 you should bounce it to your side instead of right in front. Don't look at the ground, always keep your eyes focused forward.



Learn what a crossover is and how to do it. In a crossover, you transfer the NBA 2K18 from hand to hand. Speed determines the success of the crossover move. By having the ability to move either way quickly, you will become a better all-around player.



Focus on your strong point to help you become a better ball player. While you may have a particular skill that isn't going to make you stand out as the star player, honing it can help you become an integral part of your team's success. Perfect what you can do well by practicing and developing the strengths you already have.



Build hand signals so passes are more successful. You can become easily frustrated when a teammate does a poor job of anticipating your next passing move. Hand signals can be a great way to find out if a teammate will be able to receive your pass. Without a signal, players shouldn't attempt to pass.



Have your games taped so you can play them back later and observe your court presence. Do you see how you could've handled a situation differently? Do not waste time criticizing yourself. Just make an honest assessment. At times, it can help to see the truth of who you are, not as you imagine yourself.



If you wish to do free throw shots reliably, always do the exact same thing before making each shot. Whatever you do, from bending your knees to dribbling three times, do every time. Just make your routine quick, so that it can be consistent, and your body is going to remember just how to nail free throws following your ritual.



Launch your layup jumps from the foot that is opposite the hand you shoot with. Jump off your left foot when you shoot using your right hand. This gives you better balance, while keeping you poised toward the basket.



In your drills, you should attempt to move the NBA 2K18 the length of the court in fewer than half a dozen dribbles. You will need to learn how to push the NBA 2K18 in front of you while making long strides. This translates to simple layups, fast breaks or just a general increase in your team's numbers.



Take any opportunity to strengthen your weaker hand and build your skill by using it to brush your teeth or open jars. You'll find it becomes more controllable. This will help you with your NBA 2K18 game also.



Practice your dribbling skills while shifting your momentum to alternate sides. Real game dribbling has a lot of variety. You will have many opponents swarming you. You'll need to learn how to dribble while your body is leaning in different directions. It really will get you out of some sticky situations.



Keep the ball below knee level if possible. This prevents your opponents from stealing the ball. You will need to bend somewhat for this to happen, but it'll allow you to move quickly down the court as you ward off your opponents.



Work together with the other players on the team. A team that works together is an unstoppable team. Once you and your teammates begin communicating, and even hanging out together in your spare time, your success should rise.



Is it time to let others know how good you are? Utilizing the tips in this article can make you a better overall NBA Live Android Coins player. Stay motivated and keep your energy up while you play. The skills you work on will improve in no time. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,690 Re: Improve Your NBA 2K18 Skills By Using These Techniques! Whatever you do, DO NOT click that link, you will be sorry!!



