Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Improve Your NBA 2K18 Skills By Using These Techniques! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location california Age 25 Posts 6 Improve Your NBA 2K18 Skills By Using These Techniques! What is there to learn about NBA 2K18? What do I need to understand in order to strengthen my Cheap MyNBA2K17 RP game? In this article we will provide you with some basic information to act as a solid foundation for your NBA 2K18 performance.



If you handle the ball often, you need to learn how to do a crossover. In a crossover, you transfer the NBA 2K18 from hand to hand. Your crossovers should be fast, which is why it is important to practice them. Crossovers can help you get out of a tight spot.



Pay attention to what you are good at. Your best skills may not be center-stage every game, but knowing how to play the best angles can help you give more to your team. Understand where you excel, and work on those talents until they are perfected.



Practice your bounce pass. It needs to get to the player at their waist. One thing you should do is always remember the ball should be bounced three quarters on its way towards the person you're passing too. But, a series of other considerations can require you to make adjustments.



Watch how the pros play NBA 2K18. You can follow the pros in online videos, on TV and you can also attend a NBA 2K18 game if there is a pro team in your area. Watch great players to learn the specific skills that make them exceptional.



Do you want to fool the other team? Back passes are a great way to confuse other players. To work it, place the ball in your most dominant hand. Keep control of the ball while it is behind your back. Then, quickly snap your wrist toward the location where you want the ball to end up. Doing this will trick your opponent.



Practice NBA 2K18 in season and out of season. You may not always be able to find someone to play with you. For concentration purposes, it can be good to practice on your own. Solo games also help. Practice pivoting or you can practice doing free throws. There is no shortage of things you can do.



Understand your opponent. Watch tapes and stay up on scouting reports. Know which team members are right handed and which ones are left handed. Having a good understanding about your opponent strengths and weaknesses allows you to focus on how to better stop him. Strong defenders are knowledgeable defenders.



Work on core strength when you work out. With strong core muscles, you will have better balance. Focus on your hip, abdomen, and back muscles. Just like boxers, you can improve your footwork and speed by jumping rope.



For more consistency in making those free throws, stick with the same sequence of motions before you take each shot. It could be that you dribble several times, bend at the knees, brush your hair out of your eyes or do something else. By developing a quick ritual, you can help train your body to make free throws.



Making a pass from between your legs is sometimes a good option when the opposing team is right on top of you. This will make it very hard for your defender to get it. When you've mastered this step, you will be at a great advantage.



A good way to develop ball handling skills is to make your forearms and hands stronger. Wrist curls can be great for honing ball handling skills. Don't just think you're able to stand around, catch the ball and then shoot it. You have to learn to move the ball if you want something to happen.



Have you had all of your questions answered? Are you pumped to take your new skills to the court? Do you want to really improve your game based on the great information presented here? Go forth and make use of this excellent information to reap tremendous rewards as a powerful Cheap MyNBA2K17 Android RP player! #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,690 Re: Improve Your NBA 2K18 Skills By Using These Techniques! Whatever you do, DO NOT click that link, you will be sorry!!



Reported as Last edited by JonnyX2; Yesterday at 11:34 PM . .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules