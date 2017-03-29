|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Novi 951 spacer bracket parts
I have 2 sets of Novi I need the supply side plates to mount my 951 spacer bar to. these are the plates that fasten on in place of the filter/pump/supply side cover.
I need 2 sets. the proper plates position the spacer on the side of the carbs where the low speed screw is, and just barely extend beyond the carb body for the spacer plate to screw to.
here is a pic, as viewed from the high speed side. willing to buy outright or swap for 800 plates (longer, and put the spacer on the high screw side).
text me, it's easy....5182092664
Thanks,
Wayne
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules