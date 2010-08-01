Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Updated price! 1998 Victor Sheldon WF motor #1 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,135 Updated price! 1998 Victor Sheldon WF motor Hate to do this, but selling my KHI PV motor, believed to have been pulled from Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF ski. Motor is based on the 750 platform, but with a different plated cylinder, head, power valves, stroker crank, modifed SP pistons, and special, ported crank case castings. Motor is supposed to make 160HP with dual 48 Novis. Motor was brought over to the UK and sat until I imported it back here. Does need some work. Sale includes Crankcases, crank, cylinder, pistons, head, power valves, exhaust mainfold, dry pipe, front cover, and whats left of the PV controller. Pipe is HUGE. More info and pics can be found at: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=467745. Crank needs new main bearings. Damage to the cylinder deck isnt as bad as it looks and is only on the outer oring surface, CC sealing surface is good. Cylinder plating is also pretty good and has visible crosshatch. Located in Two Rivers WI. $1400 shipped.

















[/FONT][/COLOR]

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Pbois334 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules