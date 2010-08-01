|
|
-
resident guru
Updated price! 1998 Victor Sheldon WF motor
Hate to do this, but selling my KHI PV motor, believed to have been pulled from Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF ski. Motor is based on the 750 platform, but with a different plated cylinder, head, power valves, stroker crank, modifed SP pistons, and special, ported crank case castings. Motor is supposed to make 160HP with dual 48 Novis. Motor was brought over to the UK and sat until I imported it back here. Does need some work. Sale includes Crankcases, crank, cylinder, pistons, head, power valves, exhaust mainfold, dry pipe, front cover, and whats left of the PV controller. Pipe is HUGE. More info and pics can be found at: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=467745. Crank needs new main bearings. Damage to the cylinder deck isnt as bad as it looks and is only on the outer oring surface, CC sealing surface is good. Cylinder plating is also pretty good and has visible crosshatch. Located in Two Rivers WI. $1400 shipped.
[/FONT][/COLOR]
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Pbois334
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules