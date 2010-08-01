|
|
550 750 conversion exhaust pipe question
Has anyone tried to use a 650sx factory b pipe, will it fit? how was the performance?
Re: 550 750 conversion exhaust pipe question
Yes. A Factory Pipe for a 650SX works very well. That and the PJS Three Piece 650SX pipe in my opinion are the best two options.
