  1. Today, 08:33 PM #1
    second time around
    550 750 conversion exhaust pipe question

    Has anyone tried to use a 650sx factory b pipe, will it fit? how was the performance?
  2. Today, 08:35 PM #2
    JSNate
    Re: 550 750 conversion exhaust pipe question

    Yes. A Factory Pipe for a 650SX works very well. That and the PJS Three Piece 650SX pipe in my opinion are the best two options.
