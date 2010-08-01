Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 750 conversion exhaust pipe question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location michigan Posts 58 550 750 conversion exhaust pipe question Has anyone tried to use a 650sx factory b pipe, will it fit? how was the performance? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 4,017 Re: 550 750 conversion exhaust pipe question Yes. A Factory Pipe for a 650SX works very well. That and the PJS Three Piece 650SX pipe in my opinion are the best two options. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

