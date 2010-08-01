pxctoday

  Today, 08:14 PM #1
    prodriver4
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Menomonee falls, WI.
    Posts
    1995 Seadoo xp $1400

    IMG_1229.JPG720cc engine. Low hours on rebuild. Has Factory pipe exhaust with water injection and electronics. West coast head. Bigger carbs (from a 800). Primer, oil pump delete, beach house type sponsons, and extended ride plate. Has been set this way for 3 years and has been reliable and fun to drive. Just time to move on . $1400, Thanks, Chris, call or text 262-993-1240 . Im in south eastern Wisconsin , trying to get pictures on here. IMG_1212.JPGIMG_1214.JPGIMG_1226.JPGFullSizeRender.jpg
  Today, 09:07 PM #2
    chris_kraft3
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    OKC
    Posts
    Re: 1995 Seadoo xp $1400

    Sweet ski. Good luck with the sale.
