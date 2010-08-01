|
1995 Seadoo xp $1400
IMG_1229.JPG720cc engine. Low hours on rebuild. Has Factory pipe exhaust with water injection and electronics. West coast head. Bigger carbs (from a 800). Primer, oil pump delete, beach house type sponsons, and extended ride plate. Has been set this way for 3 years and has been reliable and fun to drive. Just time to move on . $1400, Thanks, Chris, call or text 262-993-1240 . Im in south eastern Wisconsin , trying to get pictures on here. IMG_1212.JPGIMG_1214.JPGIMG_1226.JPGFullSizeRender.jpg
Re: 1995 Seadoo xp $1400
Sweet ski. Good luck with the sale.
