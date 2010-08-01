Kawasaki X2 750 motor and electronics complete reliable rocket For Sale $2300
I'm selling my Kawasaki X2. It has an original Kawasaki engine that has super low hours on it from a late model STS. It also is running the complete 750 electrical box, which is a huge upgrade over the 650 electrical used on most of these conversions. This ski is running an original Keihin 40mm carb and spark arrestor. It has a full Coffmans exhaust and water box. It has a bilge pump also. The jet pump is running a stainless Skat Trak prop which is pitched perfect for the power made by the upgraded 750 motor. It also has a billet steering system. The ski has all of the parts on it you would expect it to have with this upgrade; ride plate, intake grate billet finger throttle, etc. Too much to list. I have the title in hand. First come, first served. Thank you.