Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yahama VX Deluxe to a computer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Michigan Age 44 Posts 2 Yahama VX Deluxe to a computer Just got a couple Yahama 2017 VX Deluxes and want to be able to read the machine on my computer. Been a auto mechanic for 30 years and know how to read diagnosis tools.What do I need to read these wave runners? Is there software for the public? Thanks for any tips you have. Dealer wants 150.00 dollars for first oil change and to connect to computer for any problems, is this a good idea? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules