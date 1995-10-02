|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride...
How was the splash? Cold? And you are in NC, right? Im in Virginia beach and have been wondering when to test the waters lol. Im jealous either way...
Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride...
Wasn't bad. Once the sun poked out was great. Yes I'm near Jacksonville NC.
Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride...
It's a couch -- you don't get wet. How much gas did you burn?
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440
1989 650sx
1991 X2
1992 750sx
1995 900zxi (qty 2)
1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride...
Well I rode around for four hours. Prob close to a half of a tank.
Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- jash1178
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules