pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 06:17 PM #1
    jash1178
    jash1178 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie jash1178's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    19

    Nice day....took 4 hour ride...



    Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:35 PM #2
    mase911j
    mase911j is online now
    PWCToday Regular mase911j's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Virginia Beach
    Age
    33
    Posts
    53

    Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride...

    How was the splash? Cold? And you are in NC, right? Im in Virginia beach and have been wondering when to test the waters lol. Im jealous either way...

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:07 PM #3
    jash1178
    jash1178 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie jash1178's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    19

    Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride...

    Wasn't bad. Once the sun poked out was great. Yes I'm near Jacksonville NC.

    Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:22 PM #4
    linkman
    linkman is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,433

    Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride...

    It's a couch -- you don't get wet. How much gas did you burn?
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:24 PM #5
    jash1178
    jash1178 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie jash1178's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    19

    Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride...

    Well I rode around for four hours. Prob close to a half of a tank.

    Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. jash1178

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 