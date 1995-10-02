Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Nice day....took 4 hour ride... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location North Carolina Posts 19 Nice day....took 4 hour ride...



Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Virginia Beach Age 33 Posts 53 Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride... How was the splash? Cold? And you are in NC, right? Im in Virginia beach and have been wondering when to test the waters lol. Im jealous either way...



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location North Carolina Posts 19 Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride... Wasn't bad. Once the sun poked out was great. Yes I'm near Jacksonville NC.



Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,433 Re: Nice day....took 4 hour ride... It's a couch -- you don't get wet. How much gas did you burn?



Well I rode around for four hours. Prob close to a half of a tank.



