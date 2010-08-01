Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: For Sale Kawasaki X2 Painted Gel Coat Race hood and cowling FRESH $1600 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Southern California Posts 2 For Sale Kawasaki X2 Painted Gel Coat Race hood and cowling FRESH $1600 This is my ski. I stripped it for paint and Gel coat three years ago and never got to putting it back together. It has been indoors curing for years. The top is painted and the bottom white is gel coat. It does not have any attachments at all except the rear exhaust, and the drive shaft carrier bearing plate was left in to keep that surface from being painted. The engine compartment is also painted satin black. The hood is a super light weight Fiberglass race hood. The steering and control cable housing is also a light weight fiberglass cowling. The paint work is outstanding and was done by a custom shop. This sale included just the ski and hood as shown in the photos. I do have the billet UMI steering and a box of all of the components and fittings which were removed from this ski when it was complete. This also included a Coffmans Pipe, and manifold. I believe that I have the completely torn down big pin 750 motor and all parts in a box also. The motor is without crank or internals, but has all to build including hardware and electrical, and carbs. This all could be available as another offering to someone interested. I will ship this hull. I do have a pink slip for it also. I have taken many more photos but uploading them here takes too long. I can email them or post later. Thank You Attached Images IMG_2055.JPG (4.38 MB, 9 views)

IMG_2055.JPG (4.38 MB, 9 views) IMG_2056.JPG (4.57 MB, 6 views)

IMG_2056.JPG (4.57 MB, 6 views) IMG_2058.JPG (3.60 MB, 7 views)

IMG_2058.JPG (3.60 MB, 7 views) IMG_2062.JPG (4.07 MB, 6 views)

IMG_2062.JPG (4.07 MB, 6 views) IMG_2067.JPG (2.82 MB, 7 views)

IMG_2067.JPG (2.82 MB, 7 views) IMG_2068.JPG (1.54 MB, 8 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules