Js440 crank seal Numbers.
Does anyone know the sizes for the crankshaft seals on a 1979 js440? Or numbers for them?
I have the coupler housing on the PTO end, which if I understand correctly I remove it and the outer PTO bearing and use two seals.
Only reason I ask, I live in Canada and it appears everything ships from the u.s online, and at my work I can't find them in any of our suppliers catalogue. I'm about 2hrs from a laws dealer, but there is a bearing supply next Door to my house.
resident guru
Re: Js440 crank seal Numbers.
I think you need to use oem seals to avoid issues. Just order them from a parts site and have them shipped to your door. The bearing store will probably not have the correct double lip seals.
