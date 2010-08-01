Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js440 crank seal Numbers. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location canada Age 27 Posts 4 Js440 crank seal Numbers. Does anyone know the sizes for the crankshaft seals on a 1979 js440? Or numbers for them?

I have the coupler housing on the PTO end, which if I understand correctly I remove it and the outer PTO bearing and use two seals.

Only reason I ask, I live in Canada and it appears everything ships from the u.s online, and at my work I can't find them in any of our suppliers catalogue. I'm about 2hrs from a laws dealer, but there is a bearing supply next Door to my house. #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,134 Re: Js440 crank seal Numbers. I think you need to use oem seals to avoid issues. Just order them from a parts site and have them shipped to your door. The bearing store will probably not have the correct double lip seals.

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



