  Today, 05:44 PM #1
    js440guy
    Js440 crank seal Numbers.

    Does anyone know the sizes for the crankshaft seals on a 1979 js440? Or numbers for them?
    I have the coupler housing on the PTO end, which if I understand correctly I remove it and the outer PTO bearing and use two seals.
    Only reason I ask, I live in Canada and it appears everything ships from the u.s online, and at my work I can't find them in any of our suppliers catalogue. I'm about 2hrs from a laws dealer, but there is a bearing supply next Door to my house.
  Today, 06:46 PM #2
    bandit88
    Re: Js440 crank seal Numbers.

    I think you need to use oem seals to avoid issues. Just order them from a parts site and have them shipped to your door. The bearing store will probably not have the correct double lip seals.
