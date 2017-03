Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 88kawi5fiddy is a legit dude!!!!!!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,546 88kawi5fiddy is a legit dude!!!!!!! Just have to say he is a good dude! The tool in his negative thread is a moron!



He builds really cool sh!t, and has never had an issue with people that have common sense!!!!!! I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,378 Re: 88kawi5fiddy is a legit dude!!!!!!! Dont care for him but that just's me & you are right that River Rat dude is a tooly for sure. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules