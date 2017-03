Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 92 SN w/ 701 and parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,546 92 SN w/ 701 and parts What do you think a 92 SN w/ a 701, protec head, protec extended ride plate, aftermarket impeller, aluminum pole (repaired by a GOOD tig welder) and a lot more goodies is worth. Fukker starts and runs, in the bed of a truck. I've bought a few skis from him and trust him.



He wants a 450 or 250 2 stroke bike I have, I just have a hoarder mentality.



He's a good dude that wants to ride with his son. The bikes are an 07 yz450f, low hours, and a fresh 04 KX 250 (2stroke) with lot's of work. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#2 resident guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,103 Re: 92 SN w/ 701 and parts 1500-2500 would be my guesstimate.. #3 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,056 Re: 92 SN w/ 701 and parts O4 kx maybe

