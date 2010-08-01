Thread: X2 750 Swap

|
X2 750 Swap
?Just wondering on a 750 swap, if i have to use the stock 750 temp sensor. Does it have to have that to run, or can I remove it?
Re: X2 750 Swap
Make sure all pissers are visible (dont use the stock pipe pisser tube that goes to the pump) so you can always verify water flow. If you do that it is safe to remove the temp sensor.
Re: X2 750 Swap
It doesn't need the sensor to run?
Re: X2 750 Swap
no the sensor basically says stop, when it is triggered, so if its not there to trigger, it never says stop.
Re: X2 750 Swap
Whats the best way for pissers and how many should I have
Re: X2 750 Swap
Go look at other conversion threads. Personally I would tap a second pickup on the pump and run it through the current exit tube into the hull and setup a basic dual cool cooling to the exhaust manifold. There are a million ways to skin the cat.
