Thread: X2 750 Swap

Just wondering on a 750 swap, if i have to use the stock 750 temp sensor. Does it have to have that to run, or can I remove it?

Make sure all pissers are visible (dont use the stock pipe pisser tube that goes to the pump) so you can always verify water flow. If you do that it is safe to remove the temp sensor.

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Cairo Age 33 Posts 7 Re: X2 750 Swap It doesn't need the sensor to run? #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 225 Re: X2 750 Swap no the sensor basically says stop, when it is triggered, so if its not there to trigger, it never says stop.

one piece of corn is technically a unicorn #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Cairo Age 33 Posts 7 Re: X2 750 Swap Whats the best way for pissers and how many should I have #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 225 Re: X2 750 Swap Go look at other conversion threads. Personally I would tap a second pickup on the pump and run it through the current exit tube into the hull and setup a basic dual cool cooling to the exhaust manifold. There are a million ways to skin the cat.

