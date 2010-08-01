pxctoday

Thread: X2 750 Swap

  1. Today, 05:09 PM #1
    Stretch Powersports
    X2 750 Swap

    ?Just wondering on a 750 swap, if i have to use the stock 750 temp sensor. Does it have to have that to run, or can I remove it?
  2. Today, 05:10 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: X2 750 Swap

    Make sure all pissers are visible (dont use the stock pipe pisser tube that goes to the pump) so you can always verify water flow. If you do that it is safe to remove the temp sensor.
  3. Today, 05:15 PM #3
    Stretch Powersports
    Re: X2 750 Swap

    It doesn't need the sensor to run?
  4. Today, 05:17 PM #4
    scottw090
    Re: X2 750 Swap

    no the sensor basically says stop, when it is triggered, so if its not there to trigger, it never says stop.

  5. Today, 05:19 PM #5
    Stretch Powersports
    Re: X2 750 Swap

    Whats the best way for pissers and how many should I have
  6. Today, 05:22 PM #6
    scottw090
    Re: X2 750 Swap

    Go look at other conversion threads. Personally I would tap a second pickup on the pump and run it through the current exit tube into the hull and setup a basic dual cool cooling to the exhaust manifold. There are a million ways to skin the cat.

