New SoCal Owner

Hey guys just bought a 1990 650sx last week hoping to take it out next weekend, this is my first ski and super stoked on getting out on the water. I've rode a 750 before and it had a tethered switch but my ski doesn't have one (don't think they came stock that year) Any ideas on where I can get one? I though about getting a speedway killswitch and running that, any ideas?

