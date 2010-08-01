pxctoday

  Today, 04:02 PM
    bri577
    Is there a "must have" impeller for a stock SXR??

    Guys,

    I have a bone stock 2008 SXR and was wondering if there is an accessory impeller which improves performance across the board.

    The ski is used for recreational riding so I don't want to give up power in one area to gain it somewhere else.

    Is there a better "all around" impeller than the stock one??
  Today, 04:45 PM
    ricrude716
    Re: Is there a "must have" impeller for a stock SXR??

    In less its damaged , the stock one is pitched best. I have a 03 sxr that was raced in the stock class with said prop.
  Today, 05:05 PM
    JonnyX2
    Re: Is there a "must have" impeller for a stock SXR??

    The very best impeller for a stock SXR is the Skat Trak C75 10/18, hands down.

    Get a 750SX reduction nozzle (80mm) or bore your stock nozzle to 80mm and you have an excellent setup.
