Is there a "must have" impeller for a stock SXR??
Guys,
I have a bone stock 2008 SXR and was wondering if there is an accessory impeller which improves performance across the board.
The ski is used for recreational riding so I don't want to give up power in one area to gain it somewhere else.
Is there a better "all around" impeller than the stock one??
In less its damaged , the stock one is pitched best. I have a 03 sxr that was raced in the stock class with said prop.
Re: Is there a "must have" impeller for a stock SXR??
The very best impeller for a stock SXR is the Skat Trak C75 10/18, hands down.
Get a 750SX reduction nozzle (80mm) or bore your stock nozzle to 80mm and you have an excellent setup.
