I have a bone stock 2008 SXR and was wondering if there is an accessory impeller which improves performance across the board.



The ski is used for recreational riding so I don't want to give up power in one area to gain it somewhere else.



Is there a better "all around" impeller than the stock one?? #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,681 Re: Is there a "must have" impeller for a stock SXR?? The very best impeller for a stock SXR is the Skat Trak C75 10/18, hands down.



Get a 750SX reduction nozzle (80mm) or bore your stock nozzle to 80mm and you have an excellent setup.

