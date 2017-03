Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: dual 44 novi & 720 intake manifold #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 450 WTB: dual 44 novi & 720 intake manifold Im looking for dual 44 novis (spigot mount) and a intake for a 720 seadoo. SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

Kawi 440 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,886 Re: WTB: dual 44 novi & 720 intake manifold I have a nice Buckshot manifold available. There are two sets of mounting holes, 1 set for original carbs and 1 for 44's or bigger. $60 shipped in the US



I have dual 44 buckshots, the buckshot intake manifold is for a 787 though.

