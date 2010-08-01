Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 SX-R Lithium battery YTX20L-BS 12 pounds off ski $175 Shipped #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2009 Location IL. Age 50 Posts 3,316 2017 SX-R Lithium battery YTX20L-BS 12 pounds off ski $175 Shipped I have 2 on hand, WPS. I got special pricing on them. Retails for $229 each. Two year warranty. I have one that is 4 years old now and has never missed a beat, think I have charged it 3 times in four years just for good measure, have one in my 1500 SX-R now. Works perfect. Takes 12+ pounds off any craft, well worth the money. Perfect for the SX-R 1500 or a 1100 SXR SXR 800. Can post a pic later if you like. Can get more but the price will increase after these. LMK.

Ships to lower 48

2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open



