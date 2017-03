Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx chinpad, tray pads, hood pads #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Long Island, NY Age 28 Posts 1,904 650sx chinpad, tray pads, hood pads Make offers. Chinpad is in great shape, tray pads have one little rip. More pics to follow.



Bars/grips are for sale as well. Finger throttle is cracked. Rideplate from it still for sale as well $80 shipped



Any other small parts you need ask and I might have them.



Thanks





IMG_20170328_202252837.jpgIMG_20170227_200344461.jpg



