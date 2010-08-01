pxctoday

  Today, 12:57 PM #1
    gageski101
    Join Date Aug 2010 Location Algonac,MI Posts 556
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Algonac,MI
    Posts
    556

    650sx factory pipe

    Have a 650 factory pipe for sale, these are hard to find. $400 shipped.
    PLEASE CALL/TEXT 586-2five6-324one I AM NOT ON HERE OFTEN SO I WILL NOT SEE YOUR PM

    IMG_6672.JPGIMG_6672.JPG
    Quote Originally Posted by Matt_E View Post
    These days it's hard to tell the difference between a waverunner and a whale. Or even between a waverunner operator and a whale.

    2007 Yamaha Super Jet
  Today, 01:01 PM #2
    silverado87
    Join Date Aug 2012 Location Brick, NJ Posts 586
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Brick, NJ
    Posts
    586

    Re: 650sx factory pipe

    Texted
  Today, 01:03 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 503
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    503

    Re: 650sx factory pipe

    4 mins! That has to be the record!
  Today, 01:30 PM #4
    silverado87
    I dream skis silverado87's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Brick, NJ
    Posts
    586

    Re: 650sx factory pipe

    Yup def excited about this one
  Today, 02:05 PM #5
    Stx-12f
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Somerset ky
    Age
    25
    Posts
    8

    Re: 650sx factory pipe

    Is this sold ?
  Today, 02:13 PM #6
    BLRider
    Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,885
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,885

    Re: 650sx factory pipe

    Quote Originally Posted by Stx-12f View Post
    Is this sold ?
    Text him man, text him!
  Today, 02:21 PM #7
    gageski101
    I dream skis gageski101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Algonac,MI
    Posts
    556

    Re: 650sx factory pipe

    Sold
    Quote Originally Posted by Matt_E View Post
