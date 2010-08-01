|
I dream skis
650sx factory pipe
Have a 650 factory pipe for sale, these are hard to find. $400 shipped.
PLEASE CALL/TEXT 586-2five6-324one I AM NOT ON HERE OFTEN SO I WILL NOT SEE YOUR PM
Originally Posted by Matt_E
These days it's hard to tell the difference between a waverunner and a whale. Or even between a waverunner operator and a whale.
2007 Yamaha Super Jet
I dream skis
1988 650sx
- ground up resto, Jetinetics flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=88+650sx
1992 550sx
- ground up resto, Skat 15.5, PJS half pipe, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=92+550sx
(3) 650sx hulls
I dream skis
Re: 650sx factory pipe
4 mins! That has to be the record!
I dream skis
Re: 650sx factory pipe
Yup def excited about this one
Re: 650sx factory pipe
Text him man, text him!
I dream skis
Forum Rules