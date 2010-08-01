pxctoday

  Today, 10:56 AM #1
    digital sol
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    30
    Posts
    28

    Transporting Large Air Compressor - 80 Gallons

    This is pretty random but figured its not a bad place to see what others have done for their own setups. I purchased a used 80 gallon vertical air compressor as an upgrade and am debating best method to get this to my place.

    Good news is its only a 2 mile drive. Initially I figured I can just rent a small flatbed trailer, appliance dolly from Uhaul and phone a few friends. Figured we can get it upright on the trailer using the appliance dolly & small ramp and strap it down while keeping it upright.

    Anyone else move a large compressor like this or would it need to be drained & set on its back?

    I hear these units are rather top heavy and can range from 450-500 lb's. Really didnt want to remove the pump and deal with all that if I can transport it safely vertical to its new home.

    Thoughts?

    Edit: Its not on a pallet, just the three legs.
  Today, 12:39 PM #2
    mcn6
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    58
    Posts
    2,730

    Re: Transporting Large Air Compressor - 80 Gallons

    Nobody has a pickup? Last one I moved we drained the oil from the compressor and two of us kind of leaned it into the bed of the pickup head first, lifted the rear and slid the thing in. Strapped it down and done. This was a typical happy home owner 80gl, twin cylinder, single stage unit from Home Depot.



  Today, 12:42 PM #3
    digital sol
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    30
    Posts
    28

    Re: Transporting Large Air Compressor - 80 Gallons

    Quote Originally Posted by mcn6 View Post
    Nobody has a pickup? Last one I moved we drained the oil from the compressor and two of us kind of leaned it into the bed of the pickup head first, lifted the rear and slid the thing in. Strapped it down and done. This was a typical happy home owner 80gl, twin cylinder, single stage unit from Home Depot.
    Yea I have a buddy with a truck, just wasnt sure how easy it would be to lift that big ***** into it. Haven't had to move something of that weight before. If its that easy then done and done. The seller made it sound like its impossible to move due to its weight
