Transporting Large Air Compressor - 80 Gallons

This is pretty random but figured its not a bad place to see what others have done for their own setups. I purchased a used 80 gallon vertical air compressor as an upgrade and am debating best method to get this to my place.



Good news is its only a 2 mile drive. Initially I figured I can just rent a small flatbed trailer, appliance dolly from Uhaul and phone a few friends. Figured we can get it upright on the trailer using the appliance dolly & small ramp and strap it down while keeping it upright.



Anyone else move a large compressor like this or would it need to be drained & set on its back?



I hear these units are rather top heavy and can range from 450-500 lb's. Really didnt want to remove the pump and deal with all that if I can transport it safely vertical to its new home.



Thoughts?



Its not on a pallet, just the three legs.

Re: Transporting Large Air Compressor - 80 Gallons

Nobody has a pickup? Last one I moved we drained the oil from the compressor and two of us kind of leaned it into the bed of the pickup head first, lifted the rear and slid the thing in. Strapped it down and done. This was a typical happy home owner 80gl, twin cylinder, single stage unit from Home Depot.





