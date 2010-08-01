pxctoday

  Today, 10:11 AM
    Pbois334
    Garage clean out sale

    I have mess of parts I would like to get ride of

    Two set of Keihin dual carbs from big pins. Both need rebuilds and one set needs the vacum check valve plates but otherwise complete. Like to sell both set together.

    westcoast 650 deep scoop grate

    Seadoo HX water box,

    Kawasaki sts big pin CDI that sat in water, it may or may not work as I have never tested it.

    Kawasaki 750 big pin air filter complete w mounting hardware and screens.

    Kawasaki Big Pin stator, known working

    Seadoo bronze pump w ss prop in great usable condition

    Kawasaki big pin head

    yamaha 701 head

    PM w offers
  Today, 11:32 AM
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    Re: Garage clean out sale

    Pmd about wc intake grate.


