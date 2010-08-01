|
Garage clean out sale
I have mess of parts I would like to get ride of
Two set of Keihin dual carbs from big pins. Both need rebuilds and one set needs the vacum check valve plates but otherwise complete. Like to sell both set together.
westcoast 650 deep scoop grate
Seadoo HX water box,
Kawasaki sts big pin CDI that sat in water, it may or may not work as I have never tested it.
Kawasaki 750 big pin air filter complete w mounting hardware and screens.
Kawasaki Big Pin stator, known working
Seadoo bronze pump w ss prop in great usable condition
Kawasaki big pin head
yamaha 701 head
PM w offers
Re: Garage clean out sale
Pmd about wc intake grate.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
