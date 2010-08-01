Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Garage clean out sale #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location Rhode Island Age 43 Posts 251 Garage clean out sale I have mess of parts I would like to get ride of



Two set of Keihin dual carbs from big pins. Both need rebuilds and one set needs the vacum check valve plates but otherwise complete. Like to sell both set together.



westcoast 650 deep scoop grate



Seadoo HX water box,



Kawasaki sts big pin CDI that sat in water, it may or may not work as I have never tested it.



Kawasaki 750 big pin air filter complete w mounting hardware and screens.



Kawasaki Big Pin stator, known working



Seadoo bronze pump w ss prop in great usable condition



Kawasaki big pin head



yamaha 701 head



Pmd about wc intake grate.





