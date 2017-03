Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 550/(650/701) conversions #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,101 550/(650/701) conversions What is everyone running for a waterbox in their Kawasaki/Yamaha conversion skis?







I am working on a 550/6m6 conversion, leaving motor in stock form but concerned that the aftermarket 550 waterbox inlet/outlet diameter will choke down that motor even more.....any thoughts?

#2 resident guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location Newaygo, MI Age 22 Posts 851 Re: 550/(650/701) conversions Im doing the same build, and after talking with some members on here I found that a purple seadoo waterbox will work, and Bruce in SB used a round nose superjet waterbox. I think thevetteman is using a supertrapp on his 550/750 and his is plenty fast 85 JS550- New build comimg soon



Big thanks to Chris Newmiller and Newmiller machine for the excellent work! I highly reccomend Newmiller machine! #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 407 Re: 550/(650/701) conversions Not sure if anyone has come up with a good solution for that. I think I'd look to get two small aluminum resonators and a mandrel bend the same diameter as the exhaust stinger.



#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,101 Re: 550/(650/701) conversions I have been thinking about maybe having a 550 box modified with larger inlet/outlet's but that could get expensive.

