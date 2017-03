Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo gtx part out #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2013 Location wichita, ks Age 27 Posts 74 Seadoo gtx part out Parting out a gtx, runs but has very weak compression in the front cylinder. Let me know if your needing something or just throw me an offer for something off it.

IMG_0268.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules