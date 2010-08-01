What say the masses, or at least whoever watched...
If you don't like it, leave!
"That's life, what can I tell you."
Not so much a Chief fan anymore. It was deff a marketing stunt and it worked.
Love Big Chief. Glad he won. *** monkey has jumpped the shark.
He'll race anyone, anywhere, at any time... unless they have "more money", "more experience" or a nice trailer than him. I still like SO better.
Rolling is a loud mouth and time will tell if the show can last without the bearded wonder.
Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
