  Today, 03:50 PM #1
    wetjet87
    Street Outlaws VS. Fast and Loud complete BS or some real racing going on?

    What say the masses, or at least whoever watched...
    If you don't like it, leave!

    "That's life, what can I tell you."
  Today, 04:39 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Street Outlaws VS. Fast and Loud complete BS or some real racing going on?

    Not so much a Chief fan anymore. It was deff a marketing stunt and it worked.
  Today, 05:43 PM #3
    futom
    Re: Street Outlaws VS. Fast and Loud complete BS or some real racing going on?

    Love Big Chief. Glad he won. *** monkey has jumpped the shark.
  Today, 05:49 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Street Outlaws VS. Fast and Loud complete BS or some real racing going on?

    He'll race anyone, anywhere, at any time... unless they have "more money", "more experience" or a nice trailer than him. I still like SO better.
  Today, 06:06 PM #5
    BLRider
    Re: Street Outlaws VS. Fast and Loud complete BS or some real racing going on?

    Rolling is a loud mouth and time will tell if the show can last without the bearded wonder.
