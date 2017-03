Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vintage x2 t - shirt .. rad dudes ? #1 resident guru Join Date Aug 2003 Location Hamilton,ontario Posts 1,163 Vintage x2 t - shirt .. rad dudes ? Are the vintage Ts still available?

I have a few x2 fanatic friends plus my self wanting a few

I have a old one in black damn small hole in front

Would love to have more printed up and I. Black be even nicer with our logo on front lol

Messaging rad dudes but I messaged about a year ago on this never got a reply

IMG_1573.JPG "It is better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than to open it and remove all doubt."



Hamilton Ontario Canada . need old school Kawasaki 650 , 750 or some basic superjet parts and you are within Canada ? message me I may have parts available

