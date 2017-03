Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB gen 1 X-2 surfbrace #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Lower Michigan Age 40 Posts 4 WTB gen 1 X-2 surfbrace Hello i'm looking for a gen 1 x-2 surfbrace 1986 X-2 any help would be great thanks #2 resident guru Join Date Aug 2003 Location Hamilton,ontario Posts 1,163 Re: WTB gen 1 X-2 surfbrace Look up my old surf brace thread I made up a nice one $30 total cost or less ! "It is better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than to open it and remove all doubt."



Hamilton Ontario Canada . need old school Kawasaki 650 , 750 or some basic superjet parts and you are within Canada ? message me I may have parts available #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Lower Michigan Age 40 Posts 4 Re: WTB gen 1 X-2 surfbrace I found your old post thats what im after i wish i had a few measurements i think i could do the same thanks !! #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,671 Re: WTB gen 1 X-2 surfbrace I have a nearly new Rad Dudes brace without ebox mount $180 shipped priority. .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules