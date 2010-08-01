|
PSI Twin Pipes - 787 - Complete Setup
I have a used but great condition pair of Twin Pipes made by PSI for the 787 engine. These were pressure tested by the previous owner and I never ended up running them. I was collecting 787 parts for my build but am leaning towards clearing inventory and going with the 951 conversion.
These pipes include the flanges and bolts as well although not pictured.
Shipping wont be cheap on these. Asking $400 shipped obo. I predict shipping in the $50-$70 range.
Pictures up shortly, upload feature is timing out from my phone currently.
Available via text as well, 636-236-59threesix
Have many more 787 parts to list shortly.
