Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: PSI Twin Pipes - 787 - Complete Setup #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 30 Posts 26 PSI Twin Pipes - 787 - Complete Setup I have a used but great condition pair of Twin Pipes made by PSI for the 787 engine. These were pressure tested by the previous owner and I never ended up running them. I was collecting 787 parts for my build but am leaning towards clearing inventory and going with the 951 conversion.



These pipes include the flanges and bolts as well although not pictured.



Shipping wont be cheap on these. Asking $400 shipped obo. I predict shipping in the $50-$70 range.



Pictures up shortly, upload feature is timing out from my phone currently.



Available via text as well, 636-236-59threesix



Have many more 787 parts to list shortly. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 30 Posts 26 Re: PSI Twin Pipes - 787 - Complete Setup IMG_5314.JPGIMG_5315.JPG

IMG_5316.JPG

IMG_5317.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules