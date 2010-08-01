I am redoing a top end on a 98 SXI PRO with an MSD Twist head.(Fixed-No removable domes) I notice the head has o-rings which look somewhat frayed and need replacing, but no gasket on it like the OEM head. Is this the spec or did someone remove the gasket?? Since Twist is long gone I am sure any gasket is not available any more.
I did notice the plugs had some milky water on them after running the ski making me believe water was getting in cylinders from the poor condition of the o-rings.
I have seen reference on the forum the head can use a stock gasket but not 100% sure if it meant on this type of head.

thanks