Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB Big Bore Motor #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2006 Location Bay City Michigan Age 30 Posts 175 WTB Big Bore Motor Im looking for a big bore motor that is set up for all around top and bottom end. I like to go fast just waves ect. Please let me know what you have. Serious buyer pay pal ready #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location 604 Posts 51 Re: WTB Big Bore Motor What type of motor are you looking for? Yamaha 701/760 big bore? Yamaha triple? #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2006 Location Bay City Michigan Age 30 Posts 175 Re: WTB Big Bore Motor Looking for a 760 or bigger no triple. Sorry didn't mention that Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

