  Today, 01:36 PM #1
    Maulin Marto
    Maulin Marto is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Maulin Marto's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    IL.
    Age
    50
    Posts
    3,311

    2017 SX-R oem ECU feeler. Who wants to go in on a bulk purchase with me?

    I have the ability to get Kawi parts at dealer level and I'm planning on getting an ECU for re-flash on the SX-R for myself. Keep the stock one for regular use, so have two. After a good $750 rectal pounding for the 100 oct / closed course re-flash I'll be set for race practice and race day. Save the engine and not run MS-109 all the time just to ride.
    Would anyone be interested in getting that second ECU and go in on the buy in? I can get an additional % off the more I get. I would sell the these at a "racer" discount to members. We all benefit. Just a thought. No tax, if outside IL. and a big savings for sure. I'm getting one no matter what, but if I could get more than a few people on board it could be even better for all.
    Thoughts?
    2010 UWP Masters National Champion, Governor's Cup / 2013 GLWC Masters #1/2013 GLWC Ski Slalom #1/2013 Vet Open #2
    2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open

    Ebay Store Link> http://stores.shop.ebay.com/Uncle-Martos-Parts-Store
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:43 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,498

    Re: 2017 SX-R oem ECU feeler. Who wants to go in on a bulk purchase with me?

    tempted.let me mull it over.ball park price?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:11 PM #3
    Maulin Marto
    Maulin Marto is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Maulin Marto's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    IL.
    Age
    50
    Posts
    3,311

    Re: 2017 SX-R oem ECU feeler. Who wants to go in on a bulk purchase with me?

    Quote Originally Posted by restosud View Post
    tempted.let me mull it over.ball park price?
    Sending PM.
    2010 UWP Masters National Champion, Governor's Cup / 2013 GLWC Masters #1/2013 GLWC Ski Slalom #1/2013 Vet Open #2
    2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open

    Ebay Store Link> http://stores.shop.ebay.com/Uncle-Martos-Parts-Store
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
