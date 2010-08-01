Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2017 SX-R oem ECU feeler. Who wants to go in on a bulk purchase with me? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2009 Location IL. Age 50 Posts 3,311 2017 SX-R oem ECU feeler. Who wants to go in on a bulk purchase with me? I have the ability to get Kawi parts at dealer level and I'm planning on getting an ECU for re-flash on the SX-R for myself. Keep the stock one for regular use, so have two. After a good $750 rectal pounding for the 100 oct / closed course re-flash I'll be set for race practice and race day. Save the engine and not run MS-109 all the time just to ride.

Would anyone be interested in getting that second ECU and go in on the buy in? I can get an additional % off the more I get. I would sell the these at a "racer" discount to members. We all benefit. Just a thought. No tax, if outside IL. and a big savings for sure. I'm getting one no matter what, but if I could get more than a few people on board it could be even better for all.

Thoughts?

tempted.let me mull it over.ball park price?

