PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
2017 SX-R oem ECU feeler. Who wants to go in on a bulk purchase with me?
I have the ability to get Kawi parts at dealer level and I'm planning on getting an ECU for re-flash on the SX-R for myself. Keep the stock one for regular use, so have two. After a good $750 rectal pounding for the 100 oct / closed course re-flash I'll be set for race practice and race day. Save the engine and not run MS-109 all the time just to ride.
Would anyone be interested in getting that second ECU and go in on the buy in? I can get an additional % off the more I get. I would sell the these at a "racer" discount to members. We all benefit. Just a thought. No tax, if outside IL. and a big savings for sure. I'm getting one no matter what, but if I could get more than a few people on board it could be even better for all.
Thoughts?
2010 UWP Masters National Champion, Governor's Cup / 2013 GLWC Masters #1/2013 GLWC Ski Slalom #1/2013 Vet Open #2
2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open
Ebay Store Link> http://stores.shop.ebay.com/Uncle-Martos-Parts-Store
2017 SX-R oem ECU feeler. Who wants to go in on a bulk purchase with me?
tempted.let me mull it over.ball park price?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
2017 SX-R oem ECU feeler. Who wants to go in on a bulk purchase with me?
Sending PM.
Originally Posted by restosud
tempted.let me mull it over.ball park price?
