X2 pump spacer

PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Aug 2014
Location South Carolina
Posts 19

Hi I m looking for a pump spacer for an x2 so I can run a rip turn nozzle if you have one or know where to get one any info would be great thanks

PWCToday Guru
Join Date May 2011
Location miami
Posts 488

Re: X2 pump spacer

I heard JRE might have made another run of them.

