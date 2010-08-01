|
PWCToday Regular
FS - New FX HO 1.1L Engine - Tampa FL
Discounted, left-over NEW 1100cc four-stroke High Output engine :
SBT Premium Engine for Yamaha 1100 FX 140 HO /AR 230 HO /SX 230 HO 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008
$2,795 - New, still in box - zero run hours - 15 min dyno passed certified with warranty
This is not a remanufactured engine, all new parts. No core exchange required.
If you are in the market for a new 1.1L 160HP engine for your ski or boat, you can either click this link right here to buy from SBT directly, aka pay full retail for just their Standard Package (12-month warranty). OR, you can buy my left-over Premium (exact same engine) for :
a) $200 less than the Standard
b) includes the exhaust/oil gasket kit ($50 value)
c) AND enjoy the added security of 6 additional months of warranty - a total of 18 month ! (can be verified via SBT)
I can deliver within my local area Tampa Bay. Otherwise freight/shipping charges will be extra.
FWIW, this motor was originally purchased as the SBT Premium Engine ($3,395 value), and targeted to go into my 2005 FX HO. Thus, it started with a 24 month warranty - which is ticking down every day the box sits in my garage! Too late to return it to SBT. So before I install it into my 2005 and put hours on it, or part it out, Im allowing dibs on the brand-new engine still in box with the remaining 19mo warranty in-tact, as to recoupe some of my investment for another project. I'm priced $600 below Premium retail and all you loose is 6 out of a 24mo manufacturer's warranty.
Send me a PM. First-come, first serve!
