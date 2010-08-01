|
Posters and banners
Hi guys has anyone got some decent posters or banners , ( ski or racing ) they don't want ? Just opened up a shop and want to put some more stuff around the walls , send me a pm and work it out from there thanks again
Re: Posters and banners
I have banners of Kawasaki, Yamaha, Westcoast and PJS. They are brand new, $45ea plus shipping. More than happy to text or email pics, PM me your info if you have interest.
Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 10:58 AM.
Re: Posters and banners
Thank you if you can email me some photos to trav32jack@hotmail.com I'll have a look thanks again
