  1. Today, 10:52 AM #1
    kawasaki9
    Posters and banners

    Hi guys has anyone got some decent posters or banners , ( ski or racing ) they don't want ? Just opened up a shop and want to put some more stuff around the walls , send me a pm and work it out from there thanks again
  2. Today, 10:57 AM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Re: Posters and banners

    I have banners of Kawasaki, Yamaha, Westcoast and PJS. They are brand new, $45ea plus shipping. More than happy to text or email pics, PM me your info if you have interest.
  3. Today, 11:06 AM #3
    kawasaki9
    Re: Posters and banners

    Thank you if you can email me some photos to trav32jack@hotmail.com I'll have a look thanks again
