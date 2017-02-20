Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 94 seadoo xp ......shaft came out of motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Cleburne texs Age 43 Posts 3 94 seadoo xp ......shaft came out of motor I was riding along last sunday .



Getting it ..having a bast and the thing just quit moving forward...left me floating im the middle of the lake ..had to push and pull and swim back to boat launch....but here iz the question what happened and is it a hard fix..the motor never stopped kept running i had to kill it ...when i got home i shoved the shaft twards engine and it locked in place wouldnt turn pulled it twards rear and i could spin it with my fingers...any body ever have this happen..i havent recovered fromthe swim.back to dock yet...it was awful...a big blah to the other ski rider i asked to pull me in and left me adrift...i wouldnt have done that to you...on lake cleburne....20170327_183648.jpg Last edited by HxXpguy; Today at 09:26 AM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 217 Re: 94 seadoo xp ......shaft came out of motor somebody saw you broke down on the lake and didn't offer a tow or a phone call or something? Wow



sounds like the motor is not coupling with the drive shaft, push the shaft all the way towards the pump and then if you have a gap at the coupler, the engine has moved forward. were there any abrupt stops on sunday?

one piece of corn is technically a unicorn #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Cleburne texs Age 43 Posts 3 Re: 94 seadoo xp ......shaft came out of motor It was running great strong ..then poped and nothing rev motor a few times then cut it off...and yea tbings rough on lake cleburne in texas ..i blew my air horn they came over said not my ski sorry and took off ..not only that when i finally floated in as far as i could i started swimmimg and pulling my ski with a rope treading water while boats just cruised by...when i finally made it to the launch i had to beg plese will somebody grab this rope and tie off for me while i crawl gasping for air on the dock...game changer on lake cleburne.....if i ever see that guy on that ski again and hes on fire ...im gona miss it...oops..small lake and all jet skis break and run out of gas ... #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Cleburne texs Age 43 Posts 3 Re: 94 seadoo xp ......shaft came out of motor I know im not rich and dont have the fancy new 10k jet skis but i have the best little skis i can afford...and i would pull and help anybody on the water with them...i use to be a solid motorcycle rider and we always stopped to help broke down two wheelers.....maybe my little ole skis wasnt worth the time lol20170220_175051.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

