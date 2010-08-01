pxctoday

  Today, 09:03 AM #1
    troy boy
    93 xi 750 face plate lanyard style f/s

    45 shippedDSC02094.JPGDSC02096.JPGDSC02098.JPG
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 09:42 AM #2
    scottw090
    Re: 93 xi 750 face plate lanyard style f/s

    would that work on a 650sx? I'll take it if so

    Smith Lake Alabama
    >>>750sx restoration thread<<<

    one piece of corn is technically a unicorn
  Today, 09:58 AM #3
    troy boy
    Re: 93 xi 750 face plate lanyard style f/s

    yes sir
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 10:05 AM #4
    troy boy
    Re: 93 xi 750 face plate lanyard style f/s

    sold thanks scott
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
