JS300 alternative starter

PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 110

For most machines there is an aftermarket or other starter that is better or cheaper or both that will bolt in with minor mods. I just put the seadoo starter on my 550, and its a great improvement. I was hoping there is a cheaper alternative to a JS300 starter, as I need one now. Any ideas? It looks like a pretty standard starter that might transfer from an ATV or something.

