JS300 alternative starter
For most machines there is an aftermarket or other starter that is better or cheaper or both that will bolt in with minor mods. I just put the seadoo starter on my 550, and its a great improvement. I was hoping there is a cheaper alternative to a JS300 starter, as I need one now. Any ideas? It looks like a pretty standard starter that might transfer from an ATV or something.
