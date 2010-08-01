pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:58 PM #1
    cudaben
    cudaben is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home cudaben's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Vallejo
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2,447

    which reeds to use?

    Hey all-

    So last winter i swamped my x2 in Pismo- the worst i have ever done it.

    Took hours to purge all the water from the ski. I got it running and it seemed like the woodruff key had sheered off and the flywheel slipped a few degrees. After pulling the flywheel i found the key still intact and no flywheel movement.

    next thought was to check the reeds- a buddy advised me of this too. Sure enough my Vforce reeds were cracked and missing one petal.

    So now the question is- what reeds are best?

    I have a metal set, but i ear what might happen if one were to go through the engine... so those are out.

    Are Boyseen better than Vforce carbon fiber reeds? what about OEM style?

    Suggestions wanted on which reed to use.

    and a very minor detail- my x2 have 62t 701 in it.
    "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".

    "If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"
    - John Kenneth Galbraith
  Today, 12:30 AM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,669

    Re: which reeds to use?

    OEM or Boyesen, both good reeds
