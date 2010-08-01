Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: which reeds to use? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Vallejo Age 33 Posts 2,447 which reeds to use? Hey all-



So last winter i swamped my x2 in Pismo- the worst i have ever done it.



Took hours to purge all the water from the ski. I got it running and it seemed like the woodruff key had sheered off and the flywheel slipped a few degrees. After pulling the flywheel i found the key still intact and no flywheel movement.



next thought was to check the reeds- a buddy advised me of this too. Sure enough my Vforce reeds were cracked and missing one petal.



So now the question is- what reeds are best?



I have a metal set, but i ear what might happen if one were to go through the engine... so those are out.



Are Boyseen better than Vforce carbon fiber reeds? what about OEM style?



Suggestions wanted on which reed to use.



and a very minor detail- my x2 have 62t 701 in it. "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



- John Kenneth Galbraith #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,669 Re: which reeds to use? OEM or Boyesen, both good reeds .......

