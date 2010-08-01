Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: 750 in a 650sx .. need some help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Jersey Posts 10 750 in a 650sx .. need some help So I have a 750 small pin in my 650sx with a 38mm carb and west coast exhaust and west coast manifold. With a straight 16 mako prop. With west coast intake grate.. Now my problem is it feels like a stock 650sx ! it doesn't have that pull like I was expecting it to have . Even with the pipe on it I was expecting a snap. Or something . Any help ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location SoCal Age 53 Posts 4,998 Re: 750 in a 650sx .. need some help Timing advance and a 9/17 Skat. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Jersey Posts 10 Re: 750 in a 650sx .. need some help What do you say advice the timing to? And hey say that straight 16 mako is for top end. Even if it was a slug down low shouldn't I still feel it up top. It was beat all the way up. I thought for sure the 750 in the 650 would rip! Thanks #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 337 Re: 750 in a 650sx .. need some help Using 650 ignition or 750 ignition ? I drill cases and use stock 650 ignition so super easy to set up , and yes on a 9/17 impellor , I use 750 impellors set back 10mm and I repitch to a 10/19 and they rip , also need to use a 750/800 exit nozzel with a 81-82 mm bore and short pump thrust cone , also when using 750 impellors must use a 750 SS driveline long spline fits perfect same length and bearing placement with the long spline at the end , also single 44 mikuni helps a lot #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location SoCal Age 53 Posts 4,998 Re: 750 in a 650sx .. need some help Didn't think about what ignition you are using but I hope a 750. Just get a 5 degree advance plate. If you can't get up on the pipe, you will never get top end. My son has a 650 with a 750 SP and electrics with the stock 38 with a 9/17 and a poor man's Westcott pipe and it rips for what it is. #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Jersey Posts 10 Re: 750 in a 650sx .. need some help I'm using all 750 ebox and electrics . And ya I guess I'll change the prop and hopefully it gets me up on the pipe #7 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 405 Re: 750 in a 650sx .. need some help A single 38mm carb is a bit undersized, and the Westcoast pipe is a tad small so you will need the engine to rev to get power out of it (which the carb won't let you do). For a 750 you would want a 46mm single carb.



I have the OEM dual 40mm Keihins on mine and they work well. A lot of guys take them off in favor of Mikunis, so they come up used pretty cheap. The only tweak is to drill out the booster passage to 1mm, but even that is not really necessary. If you go this route just stick to the stock jetting and play with the screws. People get into trouble with the Keihins by overthinking them.



Bob



Engine Plumbing.1.jpg



750 X2 build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=463139

Twin 550SXs build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468310



#8 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Jersey Posts 10 Re: 750 in a 650sx .. need some help My friend has almost the same setup as me and his rips . That's why I figured the prop had a lot to do with it . . You say a 38 is small that's what came stock on the 750 no? It just feels under powered a lot like a stock 650 would beat me right now. It's just not adding up . I understand the 38 isn't big but shouldnit it beat a 650 lol

