Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cleaning up a mess, my build so far #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location United States Age 23 Posts 16 Cleaning up a mess, my build so far So last year i got 2 650sxs, fully disassembled in a box. Junk engines, bad paint, every hose clamp, zip tie, screw bolt and trimm was removed. Idk why, but i got them cheap. Build has been coming good, having a lot of fun. This is my first stand up, rebuilt the engine bottom up. did some things like bars, oil inj block off, drain , some engine work. All the wiring is in. now im struggling with the cooling system. Trying to do lasermans stock exhaust mod. Here is pics of all the fittings. From what i understnd i drill and tap and insert a 90 fitting in the circle on the 180 (shown 8). What size fitting? Then i plug the nipple on the pipe that goes from the 180 pipe (shown 11). Then i weld a nipple onto the cone that connects to the water box. Is this correct? But where do i attach the flush kit to? My hull has 2 holes for pissers.(shown 2) Why is this and where does the other one go? Is hose in #7 in the right place? i noticed there was some weld on the 180 pipe is that factory? (shown 10)Also i made a big goof. I spent a decent buck on graphics, put them on then realized the rub rail is going to cover them up(shown 4). Can i hydroturf in place of the rub rail ? sticking it directly to the hull? Summers coming and im so close lol thanks everyone in advance

I went right over my rails. After 3 hours I had to hit a few small spots with super glue. It bonds much better to the bare rail, so I've been told.

