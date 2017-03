Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Anyone on Board do Seat Cover Work? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location NC Posts 199 Anyone on Board do Seat Cover Work? Does anyone know who does good seat work. Got 3 seats (gsxl) to do. Don't mind paying a fair price for good work.

I tried it myself and what a mess. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 24 Posts 124 Re: Anyone on Board do Seat Cover Work? jettrim. nothing else is close #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,591 Re: Anyone on Board do Seat Cover Work? I use/recommend Jettrim seat covers. Their materials and work are by far THE best in the business.



Although shipping expenses would be costly...



I read that WFO does some handy work with the needle and thread.



Maybe send him a PM...





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location NC Posts 199 Re: Anyone on Board do Seat Cover Work? I checked jettrim and they don't list the gsxl #5 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,331 Re: Anyone on Board do Seat Cover Work? Jettrim is the only way to go. Give them a call as their website is outdated. They can do dang near anything that needs a cover or custom stitching, including your seat

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (4 members and 3 guests) benjamin150, cman, Grumpy Old Guy, Yamabooeey

