Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Honda aquatrax f12x gps dramas #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Gladstone ,QLD Australia Age 28 Posts 1 Honda aquatrax f12x gps dramas Hey guys,

Never owned a ski before an always wanted one , a lot of my mates use the hondas so I hunted one down 06 f12x 128hours abit knocked around on the hull but the engine bay was tidy , The Actuator did have some rust on it but all seemed to be normal for an older ski ,



first ride out out after purchase F1 alarm 😫 Code 45 Over boost so I did the checks an freed it up the actuator but still couldn't get it over 75-80kph it would sometimes F1 alarm with hard or to quick throttle movements .... so I put up with this for afew rides ,



One morning headed out as usual an out in to our harbour here in Gladstone qld an wat do ya know it's going great till it f1 alarms out a code 45 I did the usual reset an I was back on again but then f1 alarm code 25.....!! Knock sensor / ecm so did the 90% chance it was the ecu an ordered one an a new waste gate an actuator,



All my new parts installed I still got code 25! So knock sensor it is!! Replaced it an all codes are gone ,



headed out to the water for a wot test now I can't get over 75-80kph !!! No codes!! Turbo is fine oil an plugs just done oil was clean an bolts tight but won't rev over 5200rpm , pulled the waste gate control soleinoid an pulled it apart to find it has rust in it an the little disk was falling apart. Do they normally go all at once like this!!?? This things was a head ache I'm still waiting for this solienoid hope this fixes it !!

