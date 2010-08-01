So I've got an x2 with a 750 in it. Dual 44 mikunis, and also a single 46 for more economical rides. Stock throttle cable, with a PJS finger throttle.
For some reason, no matter how I adjust the various adjustable points on the cable (at the finger trigger or where the cable is secured to the bracket on the mag carb) I end up with either the butterfly is either too open, and it revs out, or the butterfly only opens about 4/5ths of the way, robbing me of a good 800-1000 rpms.
i took it it out yesterday with the 46 on it, and the butterfly wouldn't open all the way, restricting my rpm's to 6200. It's almost as tho the cable is too long. No issues with any of my other skis along these lines...
thanks.